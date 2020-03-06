MTM On The Road: X-Golf in Traverse City

Northern Michigan is known for its scenic golf courses. X-Golf in Traverse City is making it possible to play at 50 of the best golf courses across the country without even leaving!

X-Golf in Traverse City opened in October with state-of-the-art indoor simulators that have a combination of camera systems, infrared lasers, and advanced gaming software. This is a great place to practice your golf swing before the season is here.

They have golf leagues, memberships, lessons, and do events. Beginners and advanced players are all welcome into this ultimate golfing entertainment experience.

Start your Friday with Regan Blissett and photojournalist Stephanie Adkins as they sharpen up their game and see everything they have to offer all morning long.