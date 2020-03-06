Michigan Giving Drivers a Break on License Suspension Fee

The state of Michigan is giving drivers a break on their license suspension fees.

The U.S. Court of Appeals upheld the secretary of state’s practice to suspend driver’s licenses.

But Attorney General Dana Nessel says the policy penalized low-income drivers, hurting their ability to move around and get to jobs.

As a result, she’s joining with Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to add a sentence to Michigan’s citations and court forms.

It reads, “If you are not able to pay any fine or costs due to financial hardship, contact the court immediately to request a payment alternative.”

Benson says she’s proud they’re working to stop penalizing poverty.

She added, “All Michiganders benefit when we make the justice system more fair.”