Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority, Enbridge Hire Companies for Tunnel Project

On Friday, Enbridge met with the Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority, Michigan Department of Transportation and the public to discuss the future of a proposed tunnel in the Straits of Mackinac.

The Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority is tasked with overseeing the project and operation of the utility tunnel that would house a pipeline similar to Line 5.

The Michigan Attorney General’s office is challenging a law that authorized a deal to build that tunnel, which would replace twin pipes lying across the bottom of the straits.

“The focus was bringing up to speed the requirements that were set forth in the tunnel agreement,” said chairman of the authority Mike Nystrom.

Despite ongoing legal challenges, Enbridge is moving ahead with their construction plans.

Before they move any further, they had to buy homes along the straits.

“One of the commitments that Enbridge made to the state of Michigan is that we would not put this tunnel under anybody’s home,” said project manager for Great Lakes Tunnel Contractors Amber Pastoor. “We proactively reached out to the communities, we were able to secure access, we bought some properties so that we could make sure we meet that promise that Enbridge made.”

On Friday, Enbridge moved ahead with contractors for the tunnel project.

ARUP, an engineering company in London, will design the tunnel.

Great Lakes Tunnel Contractors will build the tunnel, a partnership between a Michigan firm and another based in Japan.

“The authority got a report from our own consultant that Enbridge has been diligent in their processes and very efficient in meeting all of their timeline requirements,” said Nystrom.

Both the authority and contractors agree that safety is their number one priority.

“Today’s meeting helped to move forward the inevitable removal of those pipelines,” said Nystrom. “Whether it’s decommissioning those pipelines, just shutting them down or removing those pipelines from the bottom of the straits.”

“At the end of the day, what we all have in common is we want to get this tunnel built and knowing that we all have the same end goal sets us up for success,” said Pastoor.

Enbridge hopes to start construction next year, before placing the new pipeline in 2024.