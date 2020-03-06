Ludington Area School District Breaks Ground on New Elementary School

The Ludington Area School District broke ground on their new $40 million elementary school.

Last M ay, the community voted, and passed a $100 million bond project to improve the school’s facilities.

On Friday, they broke ground on the first phase of the project, a $40 million elementary school complex.

The complex will consolidate all the elementary schools in the district into one building.

Each grade level will have its own wing of the building to keep a small school feel in a large complex.

The superintendent says Friday marked a huge milestone for education in Ludington.

“Today is a victory for kids, and public education and we are so excited to be able to break ground and make significant improvements to our facilities that really truly allow us to focus on twenty first century learning skills and teaching practices,” said Superintendent Jason Kennedy.

