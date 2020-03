A drug team says they found a man in a Grand Traverse County basement with meth and guns.

Brian Penfield is charged with having meth and felony firearm.

The Traverse Narcotics Team got a tip about drugs and guns at a home in Grawn.

The tip claimed the man who lives there open carries while inside and that one of the guns was stolen.

They found meth, plus several guns in the basement where Penfield lived.

He could spend 10 years in prison if convicted.