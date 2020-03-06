Gaylord RV Show Kicks Off

The inaugural Gaylord RV show kicked off Friday afternoon.

With dozens of models on the floor, six local dealers came to help introduce people to RV life.

The show is meant to be a one stop shop with onsite financing available.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade or just learn more, there’s something for everyone.

“It’s a family fun day, bring the kids bring the family. It’s a chance to get a little cabin fever. Come on out dream a little bit of summer and see these beautiful RV’s. All kinds of shapes and sizes including some very modestly priced units,” said Show Producer Andrew MacDonald.

For more information, click here.