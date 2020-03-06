Future of Clare Co. Transit Rides on 0.2 Mill Increase

With elections coming to Michigan next week, Clare County will be faced with a big decision.

The Clare County Transit Corporation’s future will be decided on its local ballot.

The proposal is for a 0.2 mill increase to CCTC’s current operating millage for a period of three years.

The current millage is 0.3 mills and hasn’t been raised for 29 years.

The increase would be 20 cents on every taxable $1,000, less than $6.50 to the average property tax annually.

Executive Director Tom Pirnstill says they provided close to 100,000 rides last year, and they’ve done their best to contain costs.

“There’s many people that don’t drive their car anymore because of age, because of maybe their health, so they need dependable transportation to get to and fro,” he says. “We’ve done our best to contain costs, but with inflation and things like that, rising costs, we’ve had to go into our reserve funds. So this is a way we can pick up those reserve funds, put them back, and also rearrange and reassess what our services are.”

The polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday.