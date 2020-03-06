Enbridge Selects Contractors For Line 5 Tunnel

Enbridge has picked two contractors to help them build a tunnel to house Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac.

Enbridge says they will be working with Great Lakes tunnel constructors and Arup to help with the tunnel construction project.

Enbridge says they look forward to working with both contractors.

They say they hope to start the construction of the tunnel in 2021 and place the new Line 5 in 2024.

In January, Attorney General Dana Nessel asked the Court of Appeals to reverse its decision on a law allowing the pipeline tunnel to go forward.