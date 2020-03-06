DNR Finds Invasive Insect in Mason County

The DNR says they found an invasive insect species in another Michigan county last month.

They say hemlock woolly adelgid was found in southern Mason County, near Bass Lake.

The insects extract sap from hemlock trees, weakening the trees’ needles, shoots and branches.

Over time, the tree stops growing and turns a grayish-green color.

If left untreated, infested trees can die within four to ten years.

Hemlock woolly adelgids have infested hemlock trees in five counties along Lake Michigan.

Mason County is the northernmost county to have the insect.

The DNR says they’ll focus on treating the infested trees this spring to prevent their spread even further north.