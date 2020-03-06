Coronavirus Crisis: Senate Passes $8.3 Billion Response Package

President Trump is expected to sign off on an $8.3 billion coronavirus response package.

The funding was approved by the Senate Thursday in a vote of 96-1.

The lone senator to vote against it was Rand Paul, who wanted to tie the measure to cuts in foreign aid.

That motion was tabled.

As the funding awaits final approval, a cruise ship floating off the coast of California is waiting on the test results for thousands of passengers and crew members.

A passenger on an earlier cruise aboard the Grand Princess died after contracting coronavirus.

Some of the passengers and crew on the boat right now also sailed with that person.

Officials won’t let anyone leave until they’ve all been tested.

“We are going to be flying testing kits to the cruise ship and we are going to be sending those quickly back to the state where we’ll be able to test very quickly those in a few hours to determine whether those individuals who are symptomatic have a cold or flu or contracted the COVID 19 virus,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

Test supplies are low in the U.S. right now, but Health And Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said there should be enough kits to test 1 million people by the end of the week.

President Trump addressed the coronavirus outbreak during his first town hall event of the 2020 election season.

The town hall was hosted by Fox News Thursday in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Questions from the moderators focused a lot on the election, but the president also talked about the U.S. response to the coronavirus.

“One of the things I did is that I closed down the borders to China and to other areas that are very badly affected and really having a lot of troubles. I mean, countries and areas of countries that have had a lot of problems and I closed them, down very early,” the President said. “We have plans for every single possibility and I think that’s what we have to do. We hope it doesn’t last too long.”

This was the president’s first trip to Pennsylvania this year.