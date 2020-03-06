Cadillac Man Arrested for Faking a Bomb Threat

A Cadillac man is facing charges for calling in a fake bomb threat on a bank.

He made the call to our newsroom.

Around 11 Friday morning, our newsroom got a call from a man saying there was going to be a robbery at a Fifth Third bank in Traverse City.

He said it was going to involve explosives so we called 911.

Traverse City Police say all Fifth Third’s in the area were notified and officers went to each branch.

Police then tracked down the caller.

The Traverse Narcotics Team arrested him as he left his home on East Nelson Street in Cadillac.

The man is now charged with making a fake bomb threat.