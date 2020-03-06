Cadillac High School’s Ecology Club is Accepting Formal Wear Donations

Last year’s formal dress clothes taking up too much space in that cramped closet?

The Ecology Club at Cadillac High School has the solution.

On Saturday, during Cadillac High School’s performance of Guys and Dolls you can bring in your lightly used, clean formal wear to be donated.

The dresses will all be sold for as little as $35.

This offers an affordable solution for those who don’t want to spend top dollar for something to wear just once.

But it’s not just about the money, there’s an even deeper rooted reason to help.

“It keeps the dresses out of the landfill so that people aren’t just like tossing them. Another person gets to use the dress even though it’s already been used. They still get a dress that they can afford easier,” said Ecology Club Member Kelsi Turner.

The group will also accept men’s suits and ties as well.

If you would rather sell your dress than donate it, you can for a $5 fee.

For more information, visit the Ecology Club on facebook.