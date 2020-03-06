Better Business Bureau Presents 2019’s Most Popular Scam Tactics

Scams are everywhere and they are riskier than ever.

Madison Gardner sat down with Troy Baker from the Better Business Bureau to bring you the most popular scam tactics of 2019.

Here they are:

45.1% reported losing money contacted by Website or Social Media?

Top Payment Method: 37.8% on Credit Card

Don’t click links you don’t know

Never pay money to collect a prize

Don’t feel pressured

Get a second opinion before taking action.

To learn more about the Better Business Bureau, click here.