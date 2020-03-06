Better Business Bureau Presents 2019’s Most Popular Scam Tactics
Scams are everywhere and they are riskier than ever.
Madison Gardner sat down with Troy Baker from the Better Business Bureau to bring you the most popular scam tactics of 2019.
- 45.1% reported losing money contacted by Website or Social Media?
- Top Payment Method: 37.8% on Credit Card
- Don’t click links you don’t know
- Never pay money to collect a prize
- Don’t feel pressured
- Get a second opinion before taking action.
To learn more about the Better Business Bureau, click here.