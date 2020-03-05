Supreme Court Hears Arguments In Key Abortion Case

The battle over abortion rights is back in the spotlight as the Supreme Court takes up a major case from Louisiana.

Justices heard arguments Wednesday on a Louisiana law that tightens regulations on abortion clinics.

The law in question requires doctors to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals, which abortion providers say is not always possible.

The case is not a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade, but it could be the first of a number of opportunities to chip away at abortion’s legality.

The court’s decision is expected by the end of June.

Chief Justice John Roberts issued a rare rebuke after oral arguments on the abortion case. In the statement, he criticized Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for comments he made about justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

The two had asked questions that suggest the abortion law in question could be valid.

Schumer slammed the justices for those questions, saying, “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

Roberts referred to Schumer’s comments as threats, calling them “inappropriate” and “dangerous.”