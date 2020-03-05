Secretary Of State Warns Of Primary Day Delays In Vote Results

A Michigan primary win would be huge for any of the Democratic candidates.

But Wednesday, while speaking with reporters, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson warned things may be a bit slow on Tuesday when it comes to results.

“Tuesday’s unofficial results will be available a little later then we may want or expect,” says Benson.

All eyes will be on Michigan but the clerks here will be trying to keep up with the new election rules.

“I think that we can anticipate higher turnout than usual,” says Benson, “There’s been a significant amount of enthusiasm that’s reflected in the large number of people requesting ballots.”

Absentee ballots are now much easier to get, already up 80% from this time in 2016. Add in same day registration at polls and results will take time to process.

“We do want to set expectations,” says Benson, “We want people to know exactly what’s going on and exactly why results may be delivered at a time that is later than what people are historically accustomed to.”

With more people voting absentee early and often, that means more have to be spoiled when a candidate drops out of the race, like Senator Elizabeth Warren did Wednesday morning. Michigan has seen more than 15,000 ballots already spoiled and that number is only going to go up by Tuesday which is just going to slow down the entire process.

“The results of those absentee ballots counted in that central location are going to come later,” says Benson, “They are going to be significant.”

Benson also focused on security. She says there have not been any direct threats to our system but the state is prepared.

“Regardless of how these unofficial results are shared, there’s always a paper record that is checked and verified,” says Benson.

This will be the largest election of Benson’s tenure so far and how smoothly the process runs in March, can change how things are done come November.

“There are more eyes on this process than ever before,” says Benson, “In really all areas of vulnerability.”