Roscommon Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen He Met On Dating App

“Bad things happen to kids when they’re meeting up with people they meet online,” said Michelle Ambrozaitis, the Clare County Prosecutor.

Clare police say a man sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy he met on the social media app, Grindr.

Michael Clune, a 49-year-old Roscommon man is now behind bars and facing multiple sex crimes involving a child.

Police say he is a repeat offender.

Now he faces up to life in prison.

Police say Clune met up with the 13-year-old boy at the Doherty Hotel in Clare on Feb. 3.

The Clare County Prosecutor says they met on Grindr and that’s where Clune groomed this boy and convinced him to meet up.

“They don’t understand necessarily that this person may not be who they say they are or they are who they say they are but they’re dangerous for them,” said Ambrozaitis.

Clune faces several charges including multiple sex crimes with a child.

Police say this is not the first time he’s faced some of these charges.

Ambrozaitis wants to remind parents about the dangers of young kids using social media.

“They’re using apps like Grindr, meet up, Kik. They’re using Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook,” said Ambrozaitis. “These kids are using all of these apps and predators are using them and they’re seeking out kids and they’re posing either as kids or they’re grooming.”

She says it’s crucial that parents monitor what their kids do online and who they’re talking to.

“It’s definitely different parenting from what it was when we grew up,” said Ambrozaitis. “Parents really need to step up their game right now in the world of technology.”

As technology changes, keeping an eye on what our kids do gets even harder but Ambrozaitis has a few tools that may help.

“It’s very important that they get into their cell phone. They know the passwords. They set hard limits and apply consequences when they aren’t following them,” said Ambrozaitis.

Clune is currently in the Clare County Jail on an $800,000 bond and has been put on the sex offender’s list.

Anyone with information on any incident involving Clune are asked to call police.