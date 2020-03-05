Munson Medical Center to Expand Addiction Screenings for Moms To Be

A new grant from the state and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan will allow Munson Medical Center in Traverse City to expand drug addiction screenings for moms to be.

$64,135 will be awarded starting Monday as part of a critical perinatal opioid use disorder initiative to help pregnant women and infants through treatment and recovery.

The money will allow Munson to screen women for substance abuse at three more hospital facilities. It will also afford them the opportunity to hire a full-time facilitator that will work to connect the patients with addiction care during their pregnancy.

In 2019, nurses told 9&10 news that almost 10% of babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit suffer some form of withdrawal due to their mothers abusing substances like opiates.

Munson says 50% of the women who take their screener questionnaire admit to have an addiction to tobacco, marijuana, alcohol or another substance.

“This [grant] will allow us to help moms reach their goals and get them health,” said Mary Schubert, director of Munson Children’s Services. “We really need to focus on…how do we not create a state of judgement? And I think this is what this program does.”