MTM On the Road: Preview of MOOmers Opening Day in Traverse City

MOOmers has been serving up ice cream for 23 seasons.

Our On the Road crew had some ice cream for breakfast because they just couldn’t wait until their season opens on Friday.

Customers this season will be able to try four new flavors. They are also giving out golden tickets, allowing customers to skip the line.

Xavier Hershovitz and photojournalist Stephanie Adkins are learning all about the new flavors and how you can get a golden ticket! Check out the video above.

To learn more about MOOmers, click here.