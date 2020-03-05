Investigators Recover Hundreds of Items Stolen from Northern Michigan Storage Units

Investigators say they’ve recovered hundreds of items taken from storage units across Northern Michigan.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested two suspects who they believe broke into storage units over the course of many months in Grand Traverse and Antrim Counties.

Deputies arrested Michael Magee and Karen Varney for organized retail crime, receiving and concealing stolen property and possession of meth.

The alleged thieves took everything and anything in the storage units, including home décor, furniture, outdoor supplies and heavy machinery.

Captain Randy Fewless says the pair got busted when undercover deputies met up with them to purchase stolen merchandise that they were selling on social media. The deputies discovered a moving truck stuffed to the brim with goods taken from storage units across the area.

“There were victims from not only Grand Traverse county but many other jurisdictions surrounding us,” said Captain Fewless.

Elk Rapids storage owner Eric Ray was relieved to pick up the sentimental items that were stolen from his unit. The alleged thieves took furniture, vintage baseball cards, and a painting that belonged to his grandfather, among other things.

“When someone touches your personal stuff, it’s not a good feeling,” said Ray. “Like, they stole our Christmas decorations! Come on!”

14 units at the Pad Lock Storage center in Elk Rapids were among the dozens that were ransacked. Manager Anne Conrad said it’s unfortunate, but a good reminder to invest in a protective lock. She recommends lock models that close snugly to the latch.

“It will have very little space in there to [fit] a hand tool,” said Conrad. “It makes it very difficult to get a clamp on.”

Deputies believe there many be many more storage units that were robbed, but the owners may not know it yet.

Their suspects had connections to Otsego and Kalkaska counties and are believed to have broken into units in Grand Traverse and Antrim counties. Deputies are asking storage owners in the area to double-check on their units to make sure everything is in place.

“We also think the other property may have come from residences that have been broken into, maybe seasonal homes as well,” said Captain Fewless.

They are asking that people report robberies to their local law enforcement units.