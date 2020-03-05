Hook & Hunting: 2020 Fly Fishing Film Tour

Anglers from across the world are coming to northern Michigan for the Fly Fishing Film Tour.

Friday The Northern Angler Fly Shop will host the event at the City Opera House.

Anglers will come and get a chance to come together over a hobby they love.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the film rolls at 7 p.m.

This year, film tour goers can expect a number of different film formats.

“So there will be little segments, little shorts. We have about an hour and a half of films, then an intermission, then another hour or so of films. There is a cash bar, and any proceeds we make going above and beyond bringing it to town will go to conservation,” said Brian Pister, owner of Northern Angler Fly Shop.

Tickets are $18 online and $22 at the door.

Kids under 12 are free.

To purchase your tickets, click here.