Gov. Whitmer Endorses Biden for President

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she’s backing Joe Biden for president.

It comes just a few days before Michigan’s presidential primary.

The governor’s endorsement gives Biden another boost after winning a majority of the Super Tuesday states.

She applauded Biden’s work with President Obama to add health coverage for millions of people and to save General Motors and Chrysler from financial ruin.

Of the six states voting on Tuesday, Michigan is the biggest prize.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders won the state in the 2016 primary election.