Downtown Charlevoix Building Receives Grant to Replace 100-Year-Old Windows

An old building in downtown Charlevoix is getting thousands of dollars in grant money from the city’s Downtown Development Authority.

The building is located at the end of Van Pelt Alley and is currently occupied by BLOOM, a floral design business.

The grant will help them replace the roughly 100-year-old windows along the building’s east side.

The DDA says the upgrades are much needed.

“It’s a project that we are really excited to get behind. People think that wood windows are drafty and garbage but they can be repaired, that’s how they were built. These have already lasted over a hundred years so hopefully with a little bit of TLC they will keep on going for that much longer,” said DDA Executive Director, Lindsey Dotson

The project is getting $7,700 in grant money.