Coronavirus Crisis: More Action Being Taken To Prevent Spread

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote Thursday on funding to fight the coronavirus.

It comes as the number of confirmed cases and deaths continue to climb.

California’s governor declared a state of emergency Wednesday after the state’s first coronavirus death.

That brings the nationwide death toll to 11.

10 of those are from Washington State.

And a cruise ship associated with a deadly case of coronavirus has been delayed from returning to California.

The state’s governor says a number of people on the ship are showing symptoms of the illness.

Vice President Mike Pence says the government is planning to expand testing across the U.S.

“Now all laboratories at the state level can conduct coronavirus tests without any additional assets or resources from the federal government,” he said. “They have the FDA-approved tests and they can conduct the tests all across the country and in all of the states.”

The House also passed an $8.3 billion emergency spending package Wednesday in response to the outbreak.