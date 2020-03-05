Chippewa Hills School District Seeks Voters’ Approval of Sinking Fund Millage in March Election

The Chippewa Hills School District is asking for a sinking fund millage to help improve their schools.

The district is looking for 1.5 mills over 10 years.

That money would mainly be used to improve security.

They want to make sure all buildings have a secured vestibule entrance, improved security cameras, and lighting.

After that they hope to use the rest for repairs.

The district says both are very important for learning.

“Oh it’s going to be very important because anybody who is trying to learn and the roof is leaking over you or the walls are letting in air especially in Michigan winters, that’s going to have an impact. I’m not telling you how to vote I’m just telling you to vote,” said Chippewa Hills School District Superintendent, Bob Grover.

The county will vote on the millage on March 10.