Campaign 2020: Rep. Amash Considers Presidential Run

Michigan Rep. Justin Amash says he’s thinking of entering the presidential race as a third-party candidate.

The former Republican who became an Independent says he’s still considering whether to throw his hat into the 2020 White House ring.

Amash would run as a libertarian presidential candidate.

But he says he would only do it if there was a path to victory for him in November.

Amash made headlines last year after he quit the Republican Party while publicly arguing that President Trump engaged in impeachable conduct.

Right now he says he has no timetable for making a final decision and is just weighing his options.