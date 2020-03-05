Art Van Closing All Company-Owned Stores

Art Van announced it’s closing all of its company-owned stores.

The company announced the beginning of the liquidation process Thursday.

The company will be closing all stores in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Ohio.

“Despite our best efforts to remain open, the Company’s brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment,” said Diane Charles, Art Van Furniture spokesperson. “We recognize the extraordinary retail, community and philanthropic legacies that Art Van Furniture has built for decades in the community.”

Liquidation sales are set to being Friday at all Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep, and Scott Shuptrine Interiors in Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, and Missouri.