9&10 News Named MAB 2019 Station of the Year

MAB 3

MAB 4

MAB 5

MAB 6



MAB 7

MAB 8

MAB 9

MAB 10



MAB 11

MAB 12

MAB 13

MAB 14



MAB 15

MAB 17

MAB

MAB 2

9&10 News has been named the Market 3 Station of the Year for 2019 by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.

This is the fourth year in a row Northern Michigan’s News Leader has been awarded Station of the Year.

9&10 News is grateful every day for our loyal viewers who support us now and have for years.

The MAB awards were announced on Wednesday at a ceremony in Lansing. In addition to being named Station of the Year, we also won 13 other awards.

We received best in category for:

Photojournalist – Commercial & Network TV (Derrick Larr Compilation)

Commercial – Commercial & Network Radio & TV (Kalkaska Public Schools)

Special Interest Programming – Commercial & Network TV (Crossing Lake Erie)

Weathercast – Commercial & Network TV (More Snow)

News Anchor – Commercial & Network TV (Courtney Hunter Compilation)

Investigative Story – Commercial & Network Radio & TV (Betrayal of Trust)

News Reporter – Commercial & Network TV (Chloe Kiple Compilation)

Sports – Commercial & Network Radio & TV (02-22-19-Sports OT)

We received merit awards for:

Photojournalist – Commercial & Network TV (Catherine Emery)

Use of New Media (Single Project)- Commercial & Network TV & Radio (Smokey Bear)

Commercial – Commercial & Network Radio & TV (Classic Chevy, Lake City)

News Reporter – Commercial & Network TV (Gabriella Galloway)

Newscast – Commercial & Network Radio & TV (12-26-19-Newscast)