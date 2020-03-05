9&10 News Named MAB 2019 Station of the Year
9&10 News has been named the Market 3 Station of the Year for 2019 by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.
This is the fourth year in a row Northern Michigan’s News Leader has been awarded Station of the Year.
9&10 News is grateful every day for our loyal viewers who support us now and have for years.
The MAB awards were announced on Wednesday at a ceremony in Lansing. In addition to being named Station of the Year, we also won 13 other awards.
We received best in category for:
Photojournalist – Commercial & Network TV (Derrick Larr Compilation)
Commercial – Commercial & Network Radio & TV (Kalkaska Public Schools)
Special Interest Programming – Commercial & Network TV (Crossing Lake Erie)
Weathercast – Commercial & Network TV (More Snow)
News Anchor – Commercial & Network TV (Courtney Hunter Compilation)
Investigative Story – Commercial & Network Radio & TV (Betrayal of Trust)
News Reporter – Commercial & Network TV (Chloe Kiple Compilation)
Sports – Commercial & Network Radio & TV (02-22-19-Sports OT)
We received merit awards for:
Photojournalist – Commercial & Network TV (Catherine Emery)
Use of New Media (Single Project)- Commercial & Network TV & Radio (Smokey Bear)
Commercial – Commercial & Network Radio & TV (Classic Chevy, Lake City)
News Reporter – Commercial & Network TV (Gabriella Galloway)
Newscast – Commercial & Network Radio & TV (12-26-19-Newscast)