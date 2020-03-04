Impact 100 Raises $316,000 for Nonprofits in Northern Michigan

A Traverse City nonprofit unveiled how much money they’ll be giving away to other local nonprofits this year.

On Wednesday, Impact 100, a group made up of 316 women, raised $316,000!

They’ll be awarding that money through grants to nonprofits in the five county region which includes Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, and Leelanau Counties.

Nonprofits in that region interested in applying can submit their applications until April 10.

