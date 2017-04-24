M-22 Gives Record-Breaking $20,000 To Leelanau Conservancy From Earth Day Sales

“They did more than four times their normal sales on that Saturday.”

Record-breaking sales for M-22 this past Saturday and it’s all in the name of Earth Day.

For Earth Day Saturday, M-22 committed 100 percent of their sales to the Leelanau Conservancy.

They were able to raise nearly $20,000, majority from online sales. That is their largest single-day donation ever.

9&10’s Megan Woods found out what the unexpected outcome means to M-22 and the conservancy.

“Businesses should be used for the force of good and we look at this and this was just one way we were able do that.”

Usually M-22 gives 1 percent of every sale to the Leelanau Conservancy, but for Earth Day they wanted to do more.

Chief operations officer Nick Madrick says, “The idea came up maybe on earth day we give a percentage back I kind of chimed in and said we should go all in, if we’re going to do it let’s do it big and do it right.”

They expected support, but they never expected $20,000 in sales.

Executive director of the conservancy Tom Nelson says, “Every dime from this event M-22 put on will go to preserve the land and water of this area, water quality people the clean water is so incredibly important to people.”

It’s the remarkable community response that proves the M-22 brand is more than just a label.

Nelson says,”When you see that kind of intentional support for a business partner on something like this you can’t help to feel like we’re moving in the right direction the value people place on what we love you can’t put a price tag on it.”

“To see that so many people are helping protect the great lakes and the land we love and we utilize that’s really special,” Madrick says.