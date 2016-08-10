Grant Me Hope: Zack

The Friday night lights will soon be lit up for high school football.

And for one boy — his dream is to look up into the stands and see his adoptive family cheering him on.

This week in Grant Me Hope, we introduce you to a boy named Zack.

Zack describes himself as funny, talented and athletic.

He likes to play video games and hang out with friends.

Zack loves to play and watch sports.

When he grows up he wants to be a professional football player.

“I’m just trying my best to go home with my sisters, says Zack. “I want a family that can have a good relationship with me and my sisters.”

Grant Me Hope is a collaboration between WWTV, Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, Teddy’s Transport and the business community — all working together to find foster children a forever home.

To learn more about Zack and many other children who are hoping to find their forever family visit or call 800-589-6273.