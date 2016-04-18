Traverse City Light and Power Gives Free Seedlings to Celebrate Earth Day

Customers of Traverse City Light and Power have a special opportunity to celebrate Earth Day.
Earth Day is this Friday.
You can go to the Hastings Street location any day this week between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to pick up free Eastern White Pine seedlings.
The company has 350 bags to give away with two trees each inside.
They’re being given away on a first come first serve basis.
“It is our way to celebrate the day designated for environmental protection of the earth,” said Traverse City Light and Power Controller Carla Myers-Beman. “We think it’s important to protect the earth and we like to participate in Earth Day.”
The company asks that you don’t plant the trees near or under power lines.
