Traverse City Light and Power Gives Free Seedlings to Celebrate Earth Day

Customers of Traverse City Light and Power have a special opportunity to celebrate Earth Day.

Earth Day is this Friday.

You can go to the Hastings Street location any day this week between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to pick up free Eastern White Pine seedlings.

The company has 350 bags to give away with two trees each inside.

They’re being given away on a first come first serve basis.

“It is our way to celebrate the day designated for environmental protection of the earth,” said Traverse City Light and Power Controller Carla Myers-Beman. “We think it’s important to protect the earth and we like to participate in Earth Day.”

The company asks that you don’t plant the trees near or under power lines.