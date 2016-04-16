Northwest Michigan College Hosts Earth Day Festival

Northwest Michigan College is celebrating Earth Day a few days early with their fifth annual Sweet Earth Arts and Music Festival.

The festival features businesses, organizations and artists who make it a goal to take care of our environment.

The purpose of the sweet earth festival is to connect with Earth in your own way whether it’s through the live music, the vendors or the free samples.

The festival organizer and founder, Mara Penfil, says she wants the community to learn more about environmental issues and connect with organizations that are working towards making a difference.“You can talk about environmental issues and have fun at the same time it doesn’t have to be stressful or emotional, but these are really important things to talk about and there’s a positive way to talk about them.”

Earth day is this Friday April 22nd.