Five Arrested In Benzie County Following Meth Lab Investigation

Five people were arrested after a meth lab investigation in Benzie County.

The sheriff's office got a tip from someone who said they'd spotted meth-making materials at a family member's home on Higgins Road in Benzonia.

The Traverse Narcotics Team and county deputies later found chemicals and equipment to make meth in that home.

They arrested a woman on charges of manufacturing meth and buying pseudoephedrine with the intent of producing meth.

They also took a Benzonia man into custody on an unrelated warrant.

The investigation led police to a local motel where another three people were arrested during a drug deal.

Police say they two of the men had violated their parole trying to buy marijuana from another man.

All five people are now in the Benzie County jail.