Village of Shelby in Oceana Co. Reports Problems With Water Reservoir

If you live in the village of Shelby in Oceana County, don't be surprised if you see running hydrants.

That’s because the village is having problems with its water reservoir, and is flushing the water so repairs can be made.

The village says they've hired an engineering company to inspect the reservoir,

that includes draining and cleaning the sediment in the tank which could take months.

The water department will begin chlorination of the entire system starting Wednesday.

Sediment can get stirred up while the system's being flushed.