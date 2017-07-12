Leelanau County Businesses On The Lookout For Fake ID's

A number of people in Grout Township now want their clerk to step down. Linda Birgel is accused of purposefully disqualifying ballots in last year's election. She's still on the job. Police say she intentionally mis-marked several ballots, hoping to change the results of the election.
If you live in the village of Shelby in Oceana County, don't be surprised if you see running hydrants.
The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office is warning parents and businesses to be on the lookout for fake ID’s, a growing local problem.
Live music, great food, games and activities...every Wednesday this summer in Elk Rapids.
A Florida band is making their way to Gaylord for an Alpenfest celebration.
A generous grant aimed at protecting the future of local farms.
We have an update tonight on an Elk Rapids family, accused of hosting a party with underage drinking.
Invasive species can be seen as a threat to Michigan’s environment and now the DNR is drafting a policy to help prevent that.
The Mills Township Fire Department is investigating two fires that happened within an hour, at two different homes and only a block apart.
It was a one of a kind concert for visitors at Alpenfest Wednesday. The audience under the pavilion in Gaylord got to take part in a dueling piano performance.
Troopers found 35 pounds of marijuana wax infused lotion. Michigan State Police from the Gaylord post say they found it inside an RV.
Michigan State Police are asking for help to locate two missing people.
State police discovered 35 pounds of marijuana was after an RV didn't use its turn signal in Grand Traverse County.
An Otsego County medical marijuana dispensary was searched after a drug team says they were growing the drug illegally and had painkillers illegally.
A Cadillac woman and former hotel employee has been arrested and charged with stealing more than $100,000 over the course of six years.
The idea of Traverse City becoming a sanctuary city has caused controversy over the past few months, but a new resolution could mean the end of this discussion.
Two people are OK after what could have been a very serious accident in Leelanau County.
A three-year-old boy is OK thanks to the 12-year-old who rescued him from nearly drowning in Isabella County.
A mom is accused of trying to drunkenly flag down drivers in the middle of a street after leaving her child alone.
A man is dead after he was reported missing in Fremont Lake Park.
