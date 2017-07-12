Evening On River Street Continues In Elk Rapids

Live music, great food, games and activities...every Wednesday this summer in Elk Rapids.

Evening on River Street has been a summer tradition there for years and may be the perfect way to break up your week.

For three hours each Wednesday, Downtown Elk Rapids closes down the main drag and puts on a street party.

Businesses stay open, restaurants sell food outside, and there are plenty of things for kids to do as well.

And a crowd favorite, live music from Michigan talent.

Some people travel hours to be there and say this is something you can't miss.

“It's changed a lot, a lot of new stores, a lot more people are coming and the entertainment is great, the food, so many food choices here and we just think this is one of the most beautiful parts of America,” said Dorothy Holcomb, who has been attending for over 30 years.

Evening on River Street happens every Wednesday through August 2nd.