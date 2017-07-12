Florida's Ben Allen Band To Perform At Alpenfest

A Florida band is making their way to Gaylord for an Alpenfest celebration.

The Ben Allen Band will play Friday at the Ellison Place in Gaylord.

The band hails from Naples and plays a mix of originals, modern rock and country hits.

They say anyone who wants to have a good time should come down, and they're excited to be in Gaylord for Alpenfest.

“Gaylord is a beautiful little town, Alpenfest seems like a hoot, they tell me 53 years running and that's something for them to be really proud of it shows with the folks here it really does,” Ben Allen said.

The concert starts at 9, tickets are $15 and are available at the Gaylord Chamber of Commerce and the Johnson’s Oil and Propane office.