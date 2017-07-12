Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy Receives $50,000 Grant

A generous grant aimed at protecting the future of local farms.

The Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy announced Wednesday they've received a $50,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation.

That money will go toward the conservancy's farmland protection program in Grand Traverse, Antrim, Benzie, Manistee and Kalkaska counties.

The program helps protect land from future development reserving it for farming purposes.

The conservancy’s director of development, Anthony Rupard says, “We use this type of funding to purchase the value of the development rights on their farmland and once we purchase those we're extinguishing the future ability for that land to ever be developed with homes no matter who owns it.”

Since 1991 the conservancy has protected more than 40 thousand acres of natural, scenic, and farm land.