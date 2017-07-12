Texas Fugitive Charged With Driving With Suspended License, Giving Police Fake ID

We now know the name of the Texas fugitive who just moments ago was formally charged after a standoff with Mason County sheriff's deputies earlier this week.

The sheriff says Joseph Flores lied about his name to deputies, then, days later, hid inside a closet in a home on South Brye Road for more than two hours.

He’s now charged with driving on a suspended license and giving police a false ID.

He’s also wanted out of Matagorde County, Texas, for robbery.

Flores is now being held on a $10,000 bond.