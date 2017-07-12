Dozens Of Kids Participate In Clare Youth Police Academy

Wednesday, dozens of young cadets were busy learning police work at the Clare Police Department for the 13th annual Clare Youth Police Academy.

Kids 11 and up worked with the Clare Police Department, Clare County Sheriff’s Deputies, Michigan State Police and DNR Conservation Officers.

They get to experience things like finger printing while also focusing on leadership skills like public speaking and self-discipline.

It is something police say is good for the kids whether they want to be officers or not.

“Having some of these kids in here, and seeing they had a really quiet voice and they weren’t comfortable standing up in front of their peers, well now they are out there leading their platoon and it's kind of neat to see those kids grow like that,” says Officer Brian David, School Liaison Officer for Clare.

The academy wraps up at the end of next week.