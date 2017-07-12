Grand Traverse Co. Couple Pleads Guilty After Hosting Party With Underage Drinking

Five people were arrested after a meth lab investigation in Benzie County.
We have an update tonight on an Elk Rapids family, accused of hosting a party with underage drinking.
If you live in the village of Shelby in Oceana County, don't be surprised if you see running hydrants.
A number of people in Grout Township now want their clerk to step down.
The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office is warning parents and businesses to be on the lookout for fake ID’s, a growing local problem.
Live music, great food, games and activities...every Wednesday this summer in Elk Rapids.
A Florida band is making their way to Gaylord for an Alpenfest celebration.
A generous grant aimed at protecting the future of local farms.
Invasive species can be seen as a threat to Michigan’s environment and now the DNR is drafting a policy to help prevent that.
The Mills Township Fire Department is investigating two fires that happened within an hour, at two different homes and only a block apart.
Troopers found 35 pounds of marijuana wax infused lotion. Michigan State Police from the Gaylord post say they found it inside an RV.
Michigan State Police are asking for help to locate two missing people.
Swanson Funeral Home, of Flint, has had its license suspended for multiple health violations.
State police discovered 35 pounds of marijuana was after an RV didn't use its turn signal in Grand Traverse County.
A popular kids clothing store is closing some of its doors in Michigan, including one in the Grand Traverse Mall.
An Otsego County medical marijuana dispensary was searched after a drug team says they were growing the drug illegally and had painkillers illegally.
A Cadillac woman and former hotel employee has been arrested and charged with stealing more than $100,000 over the course of six years.
