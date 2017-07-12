Grand Traverse Co. Couple Pleads Guilty After Hosting Party With - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Grand Traverse Co. Couple Pleads Guilty After Hosting Party With Underage Drinking

We have an update on an Grand Traverse County family, accused of hosting a party with underage drinking.

Geoffrey and Duanne Boylan pleaded guilty in court Wednesday.

Geoffrey is a volunteer football coach and pleaded guilty to all three counts, but Duanne only pleaded guilty to allowing minors to consume alcohol.

Three other charges were dismissed.

The couple still needs to be sentenced.