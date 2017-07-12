Elk Rapids Couple Pleads Guilty After Hosting Party With Underag - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Elk Rapids Couple Pleads Guilty After Hosting Party With Underage Drinking

We have an update tonight on an Elk Rapids family, accused of hosting a party with underage drinking.

Geoffrey and Duanne Boylan pleaded guilty in court Wednesday.

Geoffrey is a volunteer football coach and pleaded guilty to all three counts, but Duanne only pleaded guilty to allowing minors to consume alcohol.

Three other charges were dismissed.

The couple still needs to be sentenced.