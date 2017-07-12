Elk Rapids Couple Pleads Guilty After Hosting Party With Underage Drinking

It was a one of a kind concert for visitors at Alpenfest Wednesday. The audience under the pavilion in Gaylord got to take part in a dueling piano performance.
To preserve history, sometimes you have to take on daunting tasks, like moving an entire building.
We now know the name of the Texas fugitive who just moments ago was formally charged after a standoff with Mason County sheriff's deputies earlier this week.
Wednesday, dozens of young cadets were busy learning police work at the Clare Police Department for the 13th annual Clare Youth Police Academy.
We have an update tonight on an Elk Rapids family, accused of hosting a party with underage drinking.
Kid Rock, a rock star and Michigan native, hinted at a run for the U.S. Senate on Twitter.
“I feel like votes have been stolen from the people.” Controversy continues in Grout Township, where a clerk is facing election tampering charges.
An Otsego County medical marijuana dispensary was searched after a drug team says they were growing the drug illegally and had painkillers illegally.
Troopers responded to a fatal crash in Montcalm County on Wednesday.
A popular kids clothing store is closing some of its doors in Michigan, including one in the Grand Traverse Mall.
Troopers found 35 pounds of marijuana wax infused lotion. Michigan State Police from the Gaylord post say they found it inside an RV.
Michigan State Police are asking for help to locate two missing people.
State police discovered 35 pounds of marijuana was after an RV didn't use its turn signal in Grand Traverse County.
An Otsego County medical marijuana dispensary was searched after a drug team says they were growing the drug illegally and had painkillers illegally.
The idea of Traverse City becoming a sanctuary city has caused controversy over the past few months, but a new resolution could mean the end of this discussion.
A mom is accused of trying to drunkenly flag down drivers in the middle of a street after leaving her child alone.
A Cadillac woman and former hotel employee has been arrested and charged with stealing more than $100,000 over the course of six years.
Two people are OK after what could have been a very serious accident in Leelanau County.
A three-year-old boy is OK thanks to the 12-year-old who rescued him from nearly drowning in Isabella County.
A laundry list of items stolen out of cars for months. Manistee Police say three people have now admitted to the crimes.
