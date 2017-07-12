Kid Rock Hints at Potential Run for US Senate - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Kid Rock Hints at Potential Run for US Senate

Posted: Updated:

Kid Rock, a rock star and Michigan native, hinted at a run for the U.S. Senate on Twitter.

He says he has received several emails and texts from people asking if his new website, kidrockforsenate.com, is real.

“The answer is an absolute yes,” he tweets.