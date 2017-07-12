Kid Rock Hints at Potential Run for US Senate

Kid Rock, a rock star and Michigan native, hinted at a run for the U.S. Senate on Twitter.

He says he has received several emails and texts from people asking if his new website, kidrockforsenate.com, is real.

“The answer is an absolute yes,” he tweets.

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1 — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017