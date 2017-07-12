Michigan State Police Investigating Deadly Montcalm County Crash

Troopers responded to a fatal crash in Montcalm County on Wednesday.

It happened on M-91 in Greenville around 12:30 p.m.

Michigan State Police say a man was headed north on M-91 and turning into Nelson’s Speed Shop when his vehicle was struck by another.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and died of his injuries.

The second vehicle was heading south with two occupants inside.

MSP is still investigating the crash.