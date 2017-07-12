Gymboree to Close 9 Stores in Michigan

A popular kids clothing store is closing some of its doors in Michigan, including one in the Grand Traverse Mall.

Gymboree has plans to close 350 outlets across the country.

This news comes after it filed for bankruptcy protection in June.

In addition to the Grand Traverse Mall in Traverse City, the store is closing in a total of nine locations in Michigan.

Here's a list of stores that are closing in Michigan:

Fairlane Town Center, Dearborn

Genesee Valley Center, Flint

Birchwood Mall, Fort Gratiot

Westwood Mall, Jackson

Laurel Park Place, Livonia

Lakeside Mall, Sterling Heights

Somerset Collection, Troy

Outlets at West Branch, West Branch