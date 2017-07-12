Sudan Shuts Down Negotiations with US After Deadline to Remove Sanctions Postponed

A chance for some storms didn't scare anyone off from taking part in all the events at Alpenfest, but it did force organizers to change their plans a little bit.
A chance for some storms didn't scare anyone off from taking part in all the events at Alpenfest, but it did force organizers to change their plans a little bit.
Sudan is shutting down all negotiations with the United States until the U.S. lifts its sanctions against the North African country.
Sudan is shutting down all negotiations with the United States until the U.S. lifts its sanctions against the North African country.
A possible government shut-down is looming in Washington as House leaders make plans to fund a border wall.
A possible government shut-down is looming in Washington as House leaders make plans to fund a border wall.
Military veterans lined up along a highway crash site to pay tribute to the service members killed in a military plane crash. One victim was from Michigan.
Military veterans lined up along a highway crash site to pay tribute to the service members killed in a military plane crash. One victim was from Michigan.
Companies creating at least 250 jobs in Michigan could get a tax incentive, all thanks to the House approving the piece of legislation.
Companies creating at least 250 jobs in Michigan could get a tax incentive, all thanks to the House approving the piece of legislation.
Swanson Funeral Home, of Flint, has had its license suspended for multiple health violations.
Swanson Funeral Home, of Flint, has had its license suspended for multiple health violations.
911 service has been restored in Missaukee County.
911 service has been restored in Missaukee County.
Two people are OK after what could have been a very serious accident in Leelanau County.
Two people are OK after what could have been a very serious accident in Leelanau County.
A Cadillac woman and former hotel employee has been arrested and charged with stealing more than $100,000 over the course of six years.
A Cadillac woman and former hotel employee has been arrested and charged with stealing more than $100,000 over the course of six years.
A man is dead after he was reported missing in Fremont Lake Park.
A man is dead after he was reported missing in Fremont Lake Park.
Troopers found 35 pounds of marijuana wax infused lotion. Michigan State Police from the Gaylord post say they found it inside an RV.
Troopers found 35 pounds of marijuana wax infused lotion. Michigan State Police from the Gaylord post say they found it inside an RV.
Michigan State Police are asking for help to locate two missing people.
Michigan State Police are asking for help to locate two missing people.
State police discovered 35 pounds of marijuana was after an RV didn't use its turn signal in Grand Traverse County.
State police discovered 35 pounds of marijuana was after an RV didn't use its turn signal in Grand Traverse County.
An Otsego County medical marijuana dispensary was searched after a drug team says they were growing the drug illegally and had painkillers illegally.
An Otsego County medical marijuana dispensary was searched after a drug team says they were growing the drug illegally and had painkillers illegally.
The idea of Traverse City becoming a sanctuary city has caused controversy over the past few months, but a new resolution could mean the end of this discussion.
The idea of Traverse City becoming a sanctuary city has caused controversy over the past few months, but a new resolution could mean the end of this discussion.
A mom is accused of trying to drunkenly flag down drivers in the middle of a street after leaving her child alone.
A mom is accused of trying to drunkenly flag down drivers in the middle of a street after leaving her child alone.
A Cadillac woman and former hotel employee has been arrested and charged with stealing more than $100,000 over the course of six years.
A Cadillac woman and former hotel employee has been arrested and charged with stealing more than $100,000 over the course of six years.
Two people are OK after what could have been a very serious accident in Leelanau County.
Two people are OK after what could have been a very serious accident in Leelanau County.
A three-year-old boy is OK thanks to the 12-year-old who rescued him from nearly drowning in Isabella County.
A three-year-old boy is OK thanks to the 12-year-old who rescued him from nearly drowning in Isabella County.
A laundry list of items stolen out of cars for months. Manistee Police say three people have now admitted to the crimes.
A laundry list of items stolen out of cars for months. Manistee Police say three people have now admitted to the crimes.