Sudan Shuts Down Negotiations with US After Deadline to Remove Sanctions Postponed

Sudan is shutting down all negotiations with the United States until the U.S. lifts its sanctions against the North African country.

Sudan's president says the Trump Administration is delaying its decision to lift the sanctions against his country.

Just before leaving office in January, former President Obama issued an executive order lifting decades-old Sudan sanctions on a probationary basis.

Temporary sanctions relief took effect immediately, and was to become permanent on Wednesday unless the Trump administration acted to stop it.

In a new executive order on Tuesday, President Donald Trump moved that deadline back by three months.