US-Mexico Border Wall Included in House Budget Proposal

A possible government shut-down is looming in Washington as House leaders make plans to fund a border wall.

The House Appropriations Committee released its 2018 budget proposal on Tuesday.

The budget includes President Trump's full request of $1.6 billion to build a wall along the United States-Mexico border.

It also moves money to increase capacity in ice detention centers, updates border security technology and hires more than 2,000 immigration officials.

House leaders have not said if they would risk a shutdown fight over funding for the border wall.