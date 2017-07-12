Michigan House Approves Tax Incentives for Companies That Add Jobs

Companies creating at least 250 jobs in Michigan could get a tax incentive, all thanks to the House approving the piece of legislation.

Lawmakers in the House approved the legislation that would clear way for the "Good Jobs" program.

Governor Rick Snyder is pushing for the bill to pass as the state tries to lure Taiwanese electronics giant, Foxconn, to the state.

They could build a plant that would hire 5,000 people.

The Senate is expected to vote on the bill Wednesday.