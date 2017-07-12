Detroit Native Among 16 Killed in Military Plane Crash in Mississippi

Military veterans lined up along a highway crash site to pay tribute to the service members killed in a military plane crash.

We now know one of the Marines killed grew up Michigan.

Sixteen people died when a military transport plane crashed in Mississippi.

Marine Corps Sgt. Julian Kevianne, a Detroit native, was among them.

Seven of the victims were Special Ops Forces based in North Carolina.

Foul play is not suspected, but what caused it is not clear.

The Marine Corps says there was an in-flight mishap as the plane flew at 20,000 feet.

Gunnery Sergeant Brendan Johnson was among those killed.

His father, Kevin Johnson, says he was looking forward to retirement.

“He was a very gentle person, he loved the outdoors,” Kevin says. “He was looking forward to retirement next year. He said it was time to move on and let some of the other kids take over.”

Monday's crash is the deadliest marine air disaster since 2005.

Governor Rick Snyder has released this statement about the crash.

"Michigan is grieving with the nation over the terrible tragedy that claimed the lives of 16 marines, including Detroit native Julian Kevianne,” he says. “The members of our country's military have made an incredible commitment to our nation, and each and every one of them gives us a reason to be proud.”

The governor goes on to say "let us come together as a state and a nation during this difficult time to support and honor our military, who have done so much for us and their families as they mourn their losses."