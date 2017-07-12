Flint Funeral Home Shut Down for Health, Occupational Code Violations

Swanson Funeral Home, of Flint, has had its license suspended for multiple health violations.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory affairs says state inspectors found “deplorable” and “unsanitary conditions” inside the funeral home.

Maggots, unrefrigerated bodies, and casket pillows with blood and fluid-stains were among the conditions listed.

They say the building smelled of decomposing bodies, with some left unrefrigerated in a garage without air-conditioning.

Some of the bodies were there for up to five months.

The funeral home could face fines up to $10,000 for each violation.

Inspectors say Swanson Funeral Home did not register as a producing facility. They also did not register to sell prepaid contracts, or to maintain contracts with a registrant, required under the Prepaid Act.

Violating the Prepaid Act could lead to fines or imprisonment.

The funeral home’s license could also remain suspended, or be revoked.

Those who have questions and concerns are asked to contact LARA’s Corporations, Securities & Commercial Licensing Bureau at 517-241-7000.